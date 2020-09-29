Hood River county Early Childhood Committee will host its annual Children’s Fair on Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River — with a twist, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s fair will be set up as a “drive thru” event. Children's resources, goodie bags and music will be available, as will a flu shot clinic.
The event is free, and all are welcome to attend.
