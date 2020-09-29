Columbia Center for the Arts presents Art-a-Day, a group show from Oct. 2-31 featuring works completed on a daily basis for a full month.
Art-a-Day is an annual exhibition that challenges artists to create one piece of art a day for the duration of a month. Each artist presents their series together allowing viewers to see the development over a 30-day practice.
A virtual opening reception is planned for Oct. 2, 6-8 p.m.
Participating artists in this year’s show include Peny Wallace, Bill Brewer, Charlene Rivers, Rodney Stuart, Jenny Loughmiller, Dawn Elle, Cathleen Rehfeld, Rose Szapszewicz, Joyce Kelly, Polly Wood, and Abigail Merickel.
Due to the new COVID-19 public spaces restrictions, CAC will be monitoring visitor capacity, providing sanitation at the door, upholding six-feet social distancing, and requiring visitors to wear masks. No food or drinks are served during the opening.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and private tours are available by appointment. Contact the Gallery Manager to schedule an appointment at 541-387-8877 or email at gallery@columiaarts.org.
Artwork can also be found in our webstore at columbiaarts.org/shop.
For details about the show and to see the artwork for sale online, visit the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.