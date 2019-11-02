‘Icons Show’ at Remains
The Remains Gallery, 13 Oak St., presents its annual “Icons” show this month. Works are by Nic Vik, Tom Lehmann, Roger Carvey, Dan Ray Everett, Eli Lewis, Christpher Creath, Devon Harrah, Cooper Morton, Taterlegs and Jeff Pfeil.
Villegas in Nook at CCA
Yazmin Villegas is the latest artist to show in The Nook gallery at Columbia Center for the Arts.
Yazmin, 16, has her own art studio in her Hood River home. Her works are up at The Nook all November. Helping her hang her paintings Sunday were Gallery Manager Carolyn Murphy and Yazmin’s mentor, Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield of The Dalles.
Yazmin is a 10th grade student at Hood River Valley High School who has been studying art for six years.
Yazmin works in acrylic paint, oil pastel, ink and clay. According to her mother, Monica Romero, “Instead of surrendering to a genetic disorder she was born with, Yazmin channels her abilities through art.”
In addition to her place in The Nook, Yazmin’s art work will be exhibited for the first time in the 2020 Gorge Artist Open Studios in April.
Quilt Show honors
Community judges chose a diverse selection of quilts as standouts at the Columbia Gorge Quilt Show, held Oct. 18-19 at the Hood River Armory.
“Polar Vortex” by Jean Ludeman of Welches was a double winner, with Lynn Orr, director of The History Museum of Hood River County, choosing it. In addition, in formal judging, the work won first place in Large Pieced works.
In other community judge decisions: Vern Mohlis, Interstate Bank president, chose “Lavender Fields” by Linda Cape; Hood River Fire Chief Leonard Damian chose “Mug Shot” by Doris Nyholm; Mark Russell, Les Schwab Tire Store manager, chose “Dog and Daisy” by Jean Stone; and Kirby Neumann-Rea, Hood River News editor, picked “Tree of Seeds” by Linda Reichenbach.
Here are the first-place winners by category:
- Art: “Beyond the Naked Eye,” Linda Richenbach
- Wall Mixed Technique: “Farm House,” Jackie Clark
- Large Mixed Technique: “Baskets of Friendship,” Tomme Fent
- Wall Applique: “Elephant Walk,” Jean Ludeman
- Wall Pieced: “Pendleton’s Citizens and Patriot,” Anne Marie Martin
