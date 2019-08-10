On Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m., Mt. View Grange will screen the film “Artifishal” at Andrews Skylight Theater in Hood River, a fundraiser for the grange.
The film is about people, rivers, and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them, said a press release.
A short film, “Motherfish,” by Rusty Grim, will start off the evening. After the showing of “Artifishal,” there will be a discussion led by writer and director Steve Hawley, whose film, “Dammed to Extinction” (a Peterson-Hawley Production) is about the plight of Orcas, whales that depend on salmon for food.
Mt. View Grange, White Salmon, is fundraising for a much-needed exterior painting project to take place next spring.
“Patagonia’s documentary film ‘Artifishal’ is an important film to watch, since in the Columbia River Gorge, the hatcheries and rivers where salmon start their journey are very much a part of our reality. We are excited to share this film with our community,” said a press release.
There is a suggested $10 donation, with all proceeds going to the Paint-the-Grange Fund.
For more information about the film, visit www.patagonia.com/artifishal.html.
