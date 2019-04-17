Freehugger at Stave and Stone
The folk-rock and bluegrass stylings of Freehugger, featuring Marge Gale, Sam Bauer and Andy Roof, return to Stave and Stone on Friday, April 19 from 7-10 p.m.
Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.
Cyd Smith, Cary Black play Hood River April 26, 28
Specializing in 1930s and 1940s swing music, guitarist and songwriter Cyd Smith has worked with northwest acoustic artists like Mary Flower and has taught at the Puget Sound Guitar Workshops.
Now working with bassist Cary Black, the duo have two Hood River shows: Friday, April 26 at Double Mountain Brewery, 9 p.m. and at house concert at 401 Montello, Hood River, on Sunday, April 28, at 7 p.m.
Expect “off-beat arrangements, unexpected harmonies, improvisational brilliance and melodies that captivate,” said a press release.
Underwood Jazz at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Friday, April 19: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, April 26: Comedy Night, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.
Cyparski, Neilson & Bentz at White Buffalo
On Thursday, April 18 at 6 p.m., John Cyparski, Bill Neilson, and George Bentz blend guitar, bass and flute to perform an upbeat mix of musical styles from roots to rock.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Band of Comerados at The Ruins April 16
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins; opening act begins at 6 p.m.
April 23: Ten30 with Foxgloves.
April 30: Ben Larsen Band with Dallas David Ochoa.
May 3: First Outdoor Show! Coral Creek with The Groove Cabin
May 7: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf
May 14: Lounge On Fire with Travis Hulett and Kerry Williams
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Everybody’s Local Music Mondays
Live music coming up at Everybody’s Brewing:
Saturday, April 27: Quick and Easy Boys, 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, 9 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-2774.
Take Two Quartet at Zim’s April 20
Friday, April 19: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, April 20: Take Two Quartet with Ted Horwitz, Andree Yost, Kim Beyers and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 23: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Tyson Huckins at Rivertap April 19
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, April 18: Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan, 7-10 p.m. (brothers, covers and just an all ‘round great time!)
Friday, April 19: Tyson Huckins, 7-10 p.m. (singer/songwriter)
Saturday, April 20: Crazy Mountain Billies, 7-10 p.m. (one man band, original bluegrass)
Sunday, April 21: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
‘Parents and their Adult Children’ opens April 26
“Parents and their Adult Children” comes to the ACT stage at the Hood River Adult Center on Friday and Saturday, April 26-27 amd May 3-4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 28 and May 5 at 2 p.m. The plays feature a test of wills that ends up as a loving relationship; a dad who finds a way to get his daughter’s attention — at lunch; a mother who handcuffs herself to a chair in the lobby of the local Holiday Inn; and that difficult question: What do you do with your mom and all those former stepdads?
Ticket price is $10 at the door with proceeds supporting Meals on Wheels.
Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River; 541-386-2060.
Shakespeare Week at Hood River Co. Library
The Hood River County Library Celebrates the anniversary of Shakespeare’s Birthday with a series of fun, family-friendly events. During all of April, kids can get a bookmark with a Shakespearean Quote to memorize. Quotes may be recited to the librarian to receive a free book.
On Friday, April 19 at 6 p.m., students of Little Oak Montessori School present an abridged performance of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. On Saturday, April 20 from 6-7:30 p.m., Knight’s Quest, a Shakespearean scavenger hunt in the library.
Tuesday, April 23 is Shakespeare’s birthday, which will be celebrated with a performance of Twelfth Night at 6 p.m. followed by birthday cake for everyone.
On Thursday, April 25 from 3-5 p.m., kids are invited to try writing the way it was done in Shakespeare’s time: With a real feather and a bottle of ink. Red wax and brass stamps may be used to seal the creations.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Día de los Niños April 19
Celebrate Día de los Niños on Friday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Odell at Mid Valley Elementary with arts and crafts activities, raffles, community resources, food, and drinks. Every child will receive a brand-new book, bookmark, and bag to take home. Stay for live music by Mariachi de Hood River and a special spring music performance by Music Teacher Lydia Peterson and Mid Valley students.
Poem in Your Pocket Day, more at Maryhill
The new exhibition “Mélange: Works on Paper” from the Permanent Collection at Maryhill Museum feautures 40 prints, drawings and watercolors including works by Northwest artists such as Rick Bartow, Betty LaDuke, Richard Thompson and Henk Pander.
On Thursday, April 25, Poem in Your Pocket Day returns. Combine the art of poetry with the visual arts, by bringing or creating a poem that connects to an artwork at Maryhill. This can be a poem written by you or written by your favorite poet. 2 p.m. readings in the gallery.
Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.
Organ Crawl returns April 28
The seventh biennial Organ Crawl will take place Sunday, April 28. Five organists will present 20-minute programs on five historic pipe organs in The Dalles, beginning at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark Church. The “Crawl” will proceed to United Church of Christ, First Church of Christ Scientist, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and end at Zion Lutheran Church at 5 p.m. For more information contact Karl at kjverc@gmail.com.
Cascade Singers meet Sundays
From Hildegard of Bingen to contemporary composers and arrangers, women’s contributions to the musical scene will be featured in Cascade
Singers’ spring concert June 1-2.
The community choir is rehearsing for the “We Celebrate Women” event and welcomes interested women and men singers. Choir rehearsals for the June concert take place Sundays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions are Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.
Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for more information.
