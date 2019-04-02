Bringing country music to the stage
The Mid-Columbia Lions Follies will be present “That’s Country” as its 43rd annual show. Dates are April 5-6 and April 11-13 for the evening shows starting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. All performances are at the historic Hood River Middle School Auditorium.
The 2019 shows features Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood as they plan a special TV event to showcase various country stars. And who can “out-Garth” Garth better than Dave Tallman, who plays the lead character? Sarah Fox will portray Trisha Yearwood.
Garth and his friend, Roy (played by Clinton Curtis), are set out to show that country music has a variety of artists and songs that make up the full menu of what is country music today. In the planning of their on-stage show, they get a little help from professional voice coaches, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, played by real-life couple Jeremy and Anna Belcher. Show producer, played by Brenda Kaiser, and a Nashville reporter, played by Izzy Hollenberry, have the challenge of keeping these country mega-stars in line.
The Follies is a fast-moving musical performance that includes local talent of all ages. One of the highlight performances in the show is “Hoedown Throwdown,” performed by the Follies teens, featuring Sierra Muenzer and Lillie Jacobs. Emily Curtis, Maggie Ishizaka, Sofiya Cron and Colton Nussbaum have been working on their harmonies and will perform “Meant to Be,” a Florida Georgia Line song.
Other characters include Caryn Chilton as Garth’s Aunt Maude, Terri Tyler as Phoebe, the costume designer, Sandy Belcher as Principal Hutchins and Michael Goss as Eric Church. Desirae Lulu Roush and Amy White play multiple roles, including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lauren Alaina and Danielle Bradbery. Trenton Whitecotton, a middle school student from Wy’east, will play his guitar and sing “Wagon Wheel” in a feature number.
A local barbershop quartet, called the “Harmonic Cowboys,” has joined the cast this year; they are Shane McCarthy, Ted Regentin, Dave Diers and Lynn Spellman/Matthias Neiff (alternate weekends).
Bev Bridgewater is the director of the show. Sarah Fox is the vocal director and Annette Wahner is the choreographer. Other songs include “That’s How Cowboys Roll,” “Desperate Man,” “Miss Me More,” “Make It Sweet,” “On a Bus to St. Cloud,” “Boys Round Here” and “See You Again.”
There is no lack of creativity with the cast of the show, and “That’s Country” has become one more outlet to showcase the many talents of the Follies local cast and crew.
Trudy Tallman has created the flyer and program graphic. Dorris Greenough, as the costumer, and Alice Pierson, as the cosmetologist, bring the characters to life. Cindy Biddle is once again the stage manager, who makes everything work backstage.
The show is a fundraiser for Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation (OLSHF). With the support of many local program advertisers, it has raised $384,000 over the years. This makes the Follies the largest single fundraiser for the OLSHF.
Funds go to aid many Oregon residents who have sight and hearing needs. Among other things, the foundation helps fund surgeries for individuals, supports new research in sight and hearing, and does sight screening for students around the state, including the Hood River Valley.
Ticket information
Tickets are $10 general admission and $8 for children 12 and under; save $1 by purchasing in advance at one of the following locations:
- Studio 10 Salon
- Waucoma Bookstore
- Windmaster Market
- Mid Valley Market
- Columbia State Bank
- Key Bank
- Tallman Ladders
- Postal Annex
- Klindt’s Bookstore
Tickets can also be purchased from any area Lions member; call 541-386-2763 for details.
