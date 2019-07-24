Some things can’t be preserved forever.
Hood River County Fair saw a “bittersweet” changing of the guard this week as Sandra Haynie, with help from Judy Krentz, succeeded Barb Durham as chairperson of the Food Preservation, Baked Goods and Floral Departments.
The fair runs Wednesday through Saturday in Odell.
Durham has been involved with these delicious, fragrant and colorful elements of the fair for 40 years.
“It’s really bittersweet to be leaving, but it’s not the same fair without mom.”
“Mom” is Shirley Kerr, long-time volunteer who, with her daughter, traded the chair position for four decades. Shirley died four years ago.
“It’s a big thing for her because she did it with her mother,” said Haynie, a long-time fair entrant who herself has some canned goods in this year’s fair.
“I want to go on and do judging and get involved with the 4-H program,” Durham said.
Keeping the food and floral leadership alive “is a big thing,” Haynie said.
“It’s important to keep the fair alive and have people bring in their precious goods they worked on and take great pride in,” Haynie said.
Monday, after giving Haynie and Krentz a few last-minute pointers, Durham needed to get to work.
“She has to leave the room. We’re in charge,” Haynie joked.
But not before they cajoled Durham into coming back — as an entrant.
“I did some peaches — I might bring them in,” she said.
Going to the Fair
The Hood River County Fair is family-friendly, and no alcohol is allowed. No pets are allowed on the grounds except for service animals.
Fair ride bracelets are $25 during the fair, and $20 when purchased in advanced at the fair office, Mid Valley Market, McIsaac’s, Columbia State Bank (Hood River and White Salmon), Hood River Supply (Odell and Hood River) and Juanitas (Hood River and The Dalles). Bracelets must be purchased before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 for the discount.
Admission to the fair is free for kids under 6. Adult tickets are $10 each day ($5 for seniors on Thursday) and $5 for kids age 6-12. Fair gate admission does not include ride tickets or bracelets.
A full schedule is available at
