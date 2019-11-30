Audrey Schlemmer, a senior at Hood River Valley High School, earned an Academic All American Award from the National Speech and Debate Association in October. Academic All American recognizes high school students who have earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the Honor Society of the NSDA, achieved rigorous criteria for GPA, and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership in their team, school, and community, said a press release. Schlemmer, who competes in multiple types of speech and debate events, has also served as a team captain for two years.
“I find Speech and Debate to be the most beneficial thing a teenager can do in high school.” Schlemmer said. After high school, she hopes to study political science and possibly attend law school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.