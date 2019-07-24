A free discussion is scheduled for Aug. 6 in Hood River as part of Oregon Humanities’ statewide Conversation Project.
More and more organizations and communities are working toward being “inclusive.” But what does that entail? Having a statement at the end of a job announcement to encourage communities of color, queer people, and women to apply can be a start, but how do policies, environment, and culture support this invitation? How do they fail to support it? How do we know if a space is inclusive and accessible for all?
This is the focus of “Beyond Invitation: How Do We Create Inclusive Communities,” a free conversation with Rachel Bernstein on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. This program is hosted by CCA and sponsored by Oregon Humanities.
Bernstein is the partnership and training manager at Oregon Humanities. For the past decade, as a political and nonprofit professional, her work has focused on building the civic capacity and engagement of coalitions, organizations, groups and individuals, said a press release. As a Conversation Project leader, she appreciates discovering what Oregonians are already doing to create inclusive communities and what questions they are still struggling with, said the press release.
Through the Conversation Project, Oregon Humanities offers free programs that engage community members in thoughtful, challenging conversations about ideas critical to our daily lives and our state’s future. For more information, visit www.oregonhumanities.org/events/conversation-project-beyond-invitation-19.
July 27: MOsley WOtta
MOsley WOtta, aka Jason Graham, presents July 27 in Hood River as part of the Oregon Humanities Conversation Project.
The venue is Columbia Cetner for the Arts, time 7 p.m. The all-ages event is free.
As stated in a press release from CCA:
“Hip hop is nothing if not adaptable. It is owned by everyone and no one. Its constant evolution has kept it at the forefront of both mainstream and underground cultural movements for decades. It has been adopted, co-opted, incorporated, stolen, appreciated, revered, feared, hated, and celebrated since its inception.
“If hip hop is everywhere, then where and how does it arise in Oregon? Join artist and educator Jason Graham to explore questions such as, Where is hip hop embraced in Oregon, where is it rejected? How is it received and perceived throughout the rural, urban, suburban communities in which we live? What effect has hip hop had on Oregon, and what impact has Oregon made on hip hop? This conversation may include some hands-on activities.
“MOsley WOtta, aka Jason Graham, is an American hip hop artist and performer. His work has been featured around Oregon and the globe, including on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Oregon Art Beat and as part of Street Con Dubai. He lives in Bend with his wife and three children.”
