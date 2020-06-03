El aumento de la actividad a medida que el condado entró en la fase uno ha llevado a un aumento en las personas que dieron positivo a la prueba de COVID-19. Ahora tenemos brotes confirmados (dos o más casos) asociados con tres instalaciones de trabajo congregados diferentes en el Condado Hood River. También tenemos personas conectadas a estos brotes que han dado positivo y trabajan en otras empresas locales. Muchas personas que viven y trabajan con estos casos positivos y que actualmente no tienen síntomas, son considerados contactos cercanos y deben autocontrolarse para detectar síntomas y permanecer en cuarentena por catorce días a partir de la última fecha de exposición a un caso positivo. Si cree que usted es un contacto cercano o un caso positivo y no lo ha contactado un empleado de salud pública, por favor llame a su Departamento de Salud Pública local. Si vive en los condados Wasco, Sherman, o Gilliam necesitará llamar al North Central Public Health District 541-464-6550. Los residentes del Condado Klickitat deben llamar al 509- 773-4565. Residentes del Condado Skamania por favor llamen al 509-427-3850. Residentes del Condado Hood River pueden llamar al 541-386-1115. Los investigadores de contacto aquí en HRCPHD han notado que varios casos estuvieron involucrados en actividades fuera del trabajo donde es posible hayan contraído el virus. Estas fueron actividades en grupo, tales como barbacoas y otras fiestas donde se congregan números de personas. Todos deben de estar conscientes de que este tipo de reuniones no se recomiendan. Seguiremos viendo un aumento de casos positivos en las próximas semanas. Aquellos que tienen problemas de salud subyacentes, deben seguir siendo extremadamente cautelosos sobre hacia donde van y con quien están en contacto. ¡Si está en público y no puede mantener una distancia de 6 pies de alguien que no sea miembro de su familia, debe usar una máscara!
