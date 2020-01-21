Waucoma Bookstore is hosting author Alexandra Diaz for an author reading and presentation on Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at The Ruins, 13 Railroad St.
This event is free and open to the public. Diaz will be discussing her book “The Only Road,” which is an Oregon Battle of the Books title. “The Only Road” is about 12-year-old Jaime, who makes the treacherous and life-changing journey from his home in Guatemala to live with his older brother in the United States in this middle grade novel.
About the author
Diaz is the author of “The Only Road,” which was a Pura Belpré Honor Book, an ALA Notable Book, and the recipient of two starred reviews. She is also the author of “Of All the Stupid Things,” which was an ALA Rainbow List book and a New Mexico Book Award finalist, “The Crossroads,” and “Santiago’s Road Home.” Diaz is the daughter of Cuban refugees and lives in Santa Fe, N.M., but got her MA in writing for young people at Bath Spa University in England. A native Spanish speaker, she now teaches creative writing to adults and teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.