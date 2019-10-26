Next, Diedrick Snelling of Hood River climbs on board a bike Oct. 28 for a 12-day ride from Virginia to Florida, which can be followed on the web site beyondtheteams.org.
All of this is to draw attention to and raise money for the VIP Neuro Rehabilitation Center in San Diego, home of the Navy SEALS operation, according to Snelling.
You don’t need to ride along to help out. At Pine Street, the artworks are for sale. Many have a two-wheeler theme, with all proceeds going to the VIP center.
Works include fabric art titled “Happy Bicycle” by Rhonda Harris, a name she chose on the spot when hanging the piece with Snelling.
“Bicycles” also featured pottery by Dawn Elle and Melanie Thompson, and paintings by Elizabeth See and Cathleen Rehfeld.
There was sterling jewelry in the form of wheels by Kathy Watne, Michelle Yamamoto’s take on The Dude from “The Big Lebowski,” and Sue Sutherland’s bicycle image done in 1930s carborundum print-making process.
Works remain on display through Oct. 31. At the Oct. 2 opening, six art pieces sold, raising $1,230 in one night.
“The people who showed up knew what they wanted,” Snelling said. More pieces were added as works sold, and those that do not sell will be photographed and placed on the Beyond the Teams website for online auction.
According to Beyond The Teams website, Snelling and the other riders are “fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves by bringing awareness and financial resources to any disabled military, veterans, handicapped children, and others.”
All five riders graduated in Class 98 of BUD/S (Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL Training) 41 years ago. Their journey will begin in Virginia Beach, and finish at the birthplace of Naval Special Warfare in Fort Pierce, Fla.
The finish coincides with The Muster, an annual event at the National UDT-SEAL Museum on Nov. 9.
Snelling is friends with fellow Seal David Charbonnet, who while on duty broke his back skydiving, and went from being a patient at VIP to serving as director of the facility. Snelling retired from the Navy in 1999, and went on to serve Hood River Fire Department as a engineer-paramedic until retiring in 2012.
He trained for the ride at his sister’s home in Cape Cod.
The ride from Virginia Beach to Florida will be supported by motor homes and volunteers including Hood River resident Brad Urban, who served as Navy rescue swimmer and will serve as bike mechanic for the ride.
“We’ve been able to do pretty well because of volunteers and folks who are sponsoring people like Brad,” Snelling said.
