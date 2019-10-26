Join Warms Springs artist Kelli Palmer for a demonstration of traditional Native American baskets on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Hood River Library.
Palmer will offer an opportunity for the whole family, including hands-on interaction to see, hold, ask questions and try to weave.
Palmer has participated in many shows over the years and has received awards, said a press release. She has also had her art displayed at Central Oregon Community College, Juried & Invitational Exhibition All Things Considered VI Show at Fuller Craft Museum, and the Oregon Folklife Network.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.