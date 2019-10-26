A9 Kelli Palmer.jpg

A basket woven by Warm Springs artist Kelli Palmer, who will be at the Hood River Library Nov. 2.

 Photo courtesy of Kelli Palmer

Join Warms Springs artist Kelli Palmer for a demonstration of traditional Native American baskets on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Hood River Library.

Palmer will offer an opportunity for the whole family, including hands-on interaction to see, hold, ask questions and try to weave.

Palmer has participated in many shows over the years and has received awards, said a press release. She has also had her art displayed at Central Oregon Community College, Juried & Invitational Exhibition All Things Considered VI Show at Fuller Craft Museum, and the Oregon Folklife Network.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

