Fireworks vantage points are kind of like fishing holes: People don’t necessary like to give away their favorite places.
It’s understandable. A “quiet” secluded space to snuggle up and watch the fireworks show is a nice goal, or at the very least a place not resembling a 7:45 a.m. coffee shop line.
Power poles, streetlights, trees and other light pollution or physical blockages are big factors in finding a vantage point, though I think the silhouette of a near-view light pole or not-too-tall tree can provide an intriguing visual counterpoint to the exploding sparkles hundreds of feet in the sky.
Hang out awhile
Seeing the community fireworks is a once-a-year excuse to stay up past your bedtime.
When you get home, your neighbors’ illegal ones are going to keep you up past midnight anyway.
So you can drive down to the waterfront and park and join the thousands watching from cars or any of the open areas, beaches, benches or other amenities.
It’s a hubbub, but not really a negative.
When the show is over, you wait. As the Port of Hood River points out on page B10, traffic congestion is heavy getting out of the port area.
Be patient. No need to start up the car right away; bring snacks, or perhaps a book or a charged-up device.
Or, talk with friends and family about what you saw; plan ahead to give the explosions fun or irreverent names, and compare them as you wait. The weather is likely to be nice. Stand in the night air, watch the smoke clear — or look south over town or north to White Salmon for the inevitable miniature shows up the hill or across the river.
That’s what to do AFTER the show. You can also head down to the waterfront well before dark and:
Get there early
Enjoy a meal, beer, cocktail, or a gelato.
Play at Waterfront Park.
Take a summer stroll along the Riverfront Trail, which runs all the way from the Hook to Best Western Plus Hood River Inn; anywhere along the route is a good place to see the fireworks.
(Keep in mind that you need to plug the parking meters on port-controlled streets until 8 p.m., including the holiday.)
Or ... take in some art: “Big Art,” the outdoor gallery, tourable on foot, has expanded on the waterfront with new works at several locations at and around Nichols basin, including Lillian Pitt’s “Big River Woman” (see photo). Others are located by the marina, Riverfront Drive, Event Site and Waterfront Park. Most have changed and and new ones were installed this spring.
Get there on foot
One approach to beating the traffic is to walk to the waterfront. Start by parking downtown — where you can find it, but the idea is that a few extra blocks are part of the fun. (This is downtown Hood River, have a looka round; many places remain open late and there’s more new art on Oak and State.)
Take the Second Street overpass over to the waterfront, or duck down the wide trail just south of the Second Street on-ramp, which leads under the freeway to the back of Hampton Inn and the Rotary Park footbridge. Go east or west and take in the art or find a place to settle in for those fireworks.
When it’s over, a leisurely walk back to your car will get you home faster than if you park by the river and get caught in post-pyro traffic.
As a result, you’ll see some art, and other downtown and waterfront district amenities, and enjoy the night air.
The exercise might help you sleep through your neighbor’s 12:30 a.m. bottle rockets.
