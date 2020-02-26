Signups for the Hood River News’ 57th (um, we’ll discuss that shortly) annual Kids Subscription Campaign took place last week.
It’s a pretty good gig for a kid, and my own have taken part in the past — not that they could win any of the grand prizes (employees’ children can sell for bonuses and commission only), but it was still an easy way to heft up the college fund, simply by riding on the Walker name. (There’s a benefit to having parents and in-laws who know most of the valley.)
Not only do kids win monetary prizes for coming in first, second and third (with two runner-up spots), but they also get bonuses for each new subscription and each filled subscription book — each containing 10 slips. That’s in addition to commission earned on each sale.
New this year, The Dalles Chronicle is joining the campaign, which means kids can sell in both Hood River and The Dalles for more chances to win bonuses.
The campaign also benefits local schools; the schools with the most kids selling subscriptions — first, second and third — win $175, $100 and $75, respectively, for their libraries. This is a new tradition, having started last year. And in case you’re curious, in 2019, Hood River Valley High took first, Wy’east second and Hood River Middle third.
Not so new, kids’ photos and contact information will be in the News and on flyers throughout the coming weeks of the campaign.
Thanks to Yesteryears, I know that in the past, there would be 30 or more kids signed up for the annual campaign. These days, that number is significantly less. My theory on the decline is that kids are busier these days with school and activities.
Regardless of how many sign up — this year we have a total of 14 in both Hood River and The Dalles — it’s always impressive to me how supportive the community is of these subscription campaign kids. Some will wait for this time of year to roll around to subscribe simply because they want to help a kid garner points. When my kids were selling, the girls would get subscriptions handed to them at church, Rosauers and school; I’d get a few phone calls as well, which the girls would have to take. (Huh, I guess those were in the days of when we were a family of four with two phones between us.) Some would send in the special fliers that insert in the News with my girls’ names written in the seller line, or stop by the office to hand in their checks.
I know my girls appreciated it, and I’m sure other kids (and their parents) do as well.
And as someone who writes for this paper for a living, I want to thank all of our subscribers your continued support. We are lucky to be in a community where local news matters to people.
A brief history
Ahem.
So it occurred to me that it would be fun to write about the very first campaign the News put on. If this is the 57th annual, as it says on the flyer, then that means the first campaign would have been in 1963. Right?
Well … maybe?
I went all through the 1963 archive book, looking for a campaign notice. The closest thing I saw was an August advertisement selling a six-month subscription for the smokin’ deal of $1. That ad appeared only once.
Perplexed, I turned to 1964. That February, a subscription campaign for kids was detailed in a front-page article — with the grand prize being a 3-year-old pony.
“One of these cool February days, a small youngster will probably be on your doorstep with an intriguing story worth of a warm welcome,” begins the article. “His story, told a little breathlessly, goes something like this: ’Hullo, I’m Johnny Jones and I’m trying real hard to win a real pony in the Hood River News subscription contest …’”
(Let’s all just sit here a sec and appreciate this reality: A horse. As a prize. Who, exactly, thought that would be a good idea?)
Next, I turned to 1962 — because what if we skipped a year? Nothing. And then I figured I’d gotten this far, I may as well look in 1965.
THAT year, the grand prize was a trip to Disneyland, plus cash commissions “given to all workers not winning a major award” and a “50-cent ‘Milkshake Bonus’ on each full book of 10 subscriptions” (“This bonus is payable at the time the book is turned in at campaign headquarters and is in addition to commissions and regular rewards,” reads the fine print).
That trip to Disneyland was a grand prize for several subsequent years. “These Sales Kids Are Competing for Big Trips to Disneyland,” reads the headline on a March 1970 full page ad that details all the bonuses a kid can earn. “Kids love money. So it was only natural that the response to last week’s EXTRA cash bonus in the Hood River News ‘Disneyland’ subscription campaign should attract such special interest … Increasing numbers of people have been calling a the office to pay their subscription while they can help one of the young workers win an unforgettable trip to the magic kingdom of ‘Disneyland.’”
Sixty-two kids have their names and photos on that ad, which also contains a photo of Knott’s Berry Farm’s log ride — also part of the winning package, as it happened. And in case you’re wondering who the lucky winner was in 1970, I can tell you: Timmy Sollman.
“He’ll head for Disneyland, Marineland and Knott’s Berry Farm as part of his prize and have $35 spending money besides. It’s the second time the youngster has won a Disneyland trip in the sales contest,” reads the front-page story announcing the news.
I’m not sure when the Disneyland trips went away and were replaced instead with cash. These days, kids have to be content with a grand prize of $1,000.
And yes, signups were technically last week … but Publisher Chelsea Marr says latecomers are welcome to enroll in the campaign this week as well — call her at 541-386-1234.
