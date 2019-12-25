Fun fact: I am already preparing for Gift Guide 2020.
Our annual holiday section always inserts the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and we generally get our writing assignments sometime in October. We always work in the future anyway — Wednesday is really Monday and Saturday is really Thursday — but Gift Guide is a special sort of beast. It never fails to take me by surprise even though it comes around each year like clockwork. It’s a bit difficult to compile a Holiday Happenings listing when your copy is due before Halloween (or close thereafter), so thank you, those who plan events far in advance! Thank you, annual gatherings!
As I gather text, I also gather photos. I’ll have a photo in mind that I’m sure I’ve seen recently that has now disappeared completely. Sometimes the best I can do is rerun an image we used the year before … and maybe even the year before that.
I know you notice.
So this year, I have a folder on my desktop where I’m saving holiday photos as they roll in from my co-workers’ cameras as well as my own. I’ve got a couple of gems that have yet to make it to print, even.
I am terribly proud of myself.
Fun fact: I am an introvert.
Introverts aren’t necessarily shy; we just need downtime away from everyone or we feel a little … off. Extroverts have a hard time understanding why we would rather hide than, you know, go out and talk some more.
December is not the sort of month when an introvert can really hide. It’s ironic, I know, that I’ve chosen a job where I am out and about and talking for a good chunk of my workday. I didn’t think that one through, I guess.
Actually, I did: When I was in college, I switched my major from journalism to English because I decided that interviewing people was too far outside my comfort zone. I know. Life is hilarious.
Oh, I enjoy taking with people. It’s always interesting to conduct an interview or even just chat with readers I meet in coffee shops, to learn their stories and to get to share them. (I get the usual jokey, “Is this going to end up in the paper?” sometimes during more random conversations and I’m never sure if there’s a real worry there or not. I can assure you that if I don’t write it down, it’s not going in — and if we’re just talking, say, in Dog River, and I get some sort of something I could potentially use, I will always ask first if I can quote you.)
Anyway, this month, I’ve been pushed a bit outside my usual routine of putting in my day at the office and then heading home to hide. I’ve covered a few after-hours events with that Gift Guide 2020 in mind — I’m not sure I’ve ever worked THIS far into the future before, but this is actually a great time to think about next year’s publication because I’m living it in a way I can’t when the October assignments roll in.
Left to my own devices, I might have missed those events. Well, again, I’m an introvert, plus my holiday spirit is generally lacking (too dark, too dreary, too cold). But I’m so glad that I made the effort this year.
I went to the Mt. Hood Town Hall Cookies with Santa event for the first time and it was packed — kids were having a ball in a downstairs classroom at various craft stations, as well as in the kitchen, where they were able to decorate a cookie with a vast array of topping choices. The line for photos with Santa proved to be a popular event draw, and I was able to browse vendor booths — and visit with people I know in real life. Also for the first time, I attended a Hood River Elks Lodge ceremony honoring deceased members. The Walker clan had gathered from near and far to pay tribute to my father-in-law, Don, an Elks member, who passed away in April after an unexpected accident.
Don was also what brought me to the Tree of Remembrance ceremony at Anderson’s Tribute Center; I’ve been wanting to go for years, but had yet to make it. All I can say is that I shouldn’t have waited so long. It was comforting and healing in a way I hadn’t expected.
I could say the same thing about the Odell Christmas tree lighting. With how fractured the country is, it was fantastic to gather with friends and neighbors. Everyone I saw was from Odell (yes, me too) — except for a couple of proud grandparents, who drove from Salem to watch their grandchild perform with the Mid Valley choir. It was fun to hear snippets of conversations, in English and Spanish, around me as friends greeted each other. It was so cold I doubt any of us could feel our toes by the end of the evening, but everyone was in good spirits.
And yes, okay, I had fun. I may have been there for the photos, but I truly enjoyed myself.
Fun fact: We have a tree up this year at the Hood River News.
We didn’t last year — well, we had a Charlie Brown tree, the one branch and one bulb kind. Some of my colleagues (actually, just LisaAnn Kawachi) are positive we have always had trees.
But I know we didn’t because I wrote about the Charlie Brown tree in last December’s Behind the Scenes. I really liked that tree. It sat on the conference table out front and every time I saw it, it made me laugh. And also start singing, “Christmas Time Is Here.”
Anyway, the tree was put up (it’s a fake one) by Tanya Lindsey, our circulation manager, and Kelly Gallagher, classifieds director; they decorated with strands of colorful lights and red bulbs, and Kelly brought her gold and red angel from home to place on top. It’s simple but pretty and they’ve received plenty of comments from staff on how nice it looks.
Kelly and Tanya also strung garland around the office and, with the two matching wreaths on the front doors, it’s festive in here.
I’m working in the future, writing this Christmas Day column before Solstice even hits, so my first thought is to invite you in to see the tree and the festive atmosphere, but we will be closed — one of the few holidays we actually get to take off. When you’re a reporter, you understand that holidays are also workdays (Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Veteran’s Day, looking at you), but Christmas is time off.
Well, assuming there’s no breaking news.
Anyway, all of that is just to say that I hope you all have a very happy holiday season and a peaceful new year.
