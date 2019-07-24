Earlier this month, I received a phone call from someone who was dismayed that a submitted press release did not run, as expected, in a particular issue of the newspaper. The exchange was not contentious by any means, but it did remind me that, while the process of getting a PR into print is old hat to me, it can be quite the mystery to others.
So here we are.
I frequently get questions regarding acceptable word count and/or length. A ballpark figure is somewhere between 300-600 words. Fun fact: 300 words equals nine column inches. You can see how quickly column inches add up as the word count increases. Newspapers have finite space, so shorter is better — we know your PR is very important, but it is not the only one we’ve received this week. And the contributors of those other PRs believe theirs are also very important.
That’s not to say you can’t submit a PR that is 750 words; it’s simply a fair warning that if you do, your release may be cut as space requires. (It’s possible it will get cut anyway.) This often happens. It may be that your PR is cut to fit but manages to make it in a second (or third) time whole — or it may not.
Which brings me to this point: PRs always run as space allows. Always. No one in the News’ building is going to guarantee you a run date for your release. Because as soon as we do, we’re going to get a breaking news story or find out an ad that’s been mocked up (aka placed on the working page design) as 2-by-5-inches is really 3-by-10 and your PR will have to be cut. Until we send a paper to press, it’s all up in the air as far as content goes. I have had finished full pages be reworked an hour before deadline and seen 75 total column inches shrink to 25.
You can suggest a run date. And we will try our best to accommodate your request. But we will not guarantee we can make it happen.
We can also not guarantee you will get a press release in on a certain day, even if you have purchased an ad or series of ads. Thank you, incidentally, for supporting our small community newspaper. But again, PRs run only as space allows. Ad staff can schedule your notice for whatever day you want. News staff cannot. I know, that’s boring business talk. Let’s move on to the actual writing of the PR.
■
The press releases we receive vary from handwritten notes to printed fliers to three-page articles with photos imbedded in the text. All are fine, but there are time limitations associated with each.
For handwritten notes, please be sure that your writing is legible. I am fairly good at deciphering handwriting, but I’m not an expert. And I’d hate to accidentally transcribe your information incorrectly. There is the additional possibility of a time constraint on my end. Things move fast in the newsroom and I don’t always have time to transcribe a notice as soon as I get it. It may get moved to the bottom of the pile, so to speak.
Fliers are fine and usually give a concise account of an event. But we do not print fliers in the body of the newspaper — that is considered an ad. This means we have to transcribe the information to news format. And again, we don’t always have time to do so. That could potentially push back the publication date of your item.
(Sidenote, call it editor Kirby’s thing: Next time you want an article about the same topic you just bought an ad for to run on the same or adjoining page, or even in the same edition of the paper, think about it — these are most effective when spread out. Chances are, people are going to see either the article or the ad, so it’s best to keep them separate.)
Submissions of typeset PRs are preferable by email (that just means that you’ve written a release and you’re sending the copy to me electronically). Pro tip: Send me a Word doc and attach photos separately — 1MB or higher is recommended for print quality. This is the easiest on our end, which generally means a quicker turnaround for getting the notice into the body of the newspaper. We edit PRs for AP style and length. And sometimes we have to rewrite a release because … well, let’s just say some of what we receive is a little rough.
Also, refrain from beginning a press release with the words “pleased to announce.” We take such wording out — every time. We assume you’re pleased or you wouldn’t be sending us your item. I suppose that sounds nitpicky, but then, we’re reporters. We are nitpicky.
Statements of opinion need to be attributed; we know your product, business or event is a standout, but include the name of a spokesperson who says that.
Remember when you submit your PR that you are writing for a newspaper with limited space available and that brief is best. And don’t forget about your intended audience. Our tech guy says that the average reader on the Hood River News website spends less than two minutes on each story — that doesn’t give you a lot of time to get your point across. Instead of telling people why they should care about your event first, tell them what the event is — the Who, What, Where, When and How — and then explain the Why.
For example:
Trisha’s Ramble Squad will hold its next meeting on this date at this time, probably at Dog River Coffee. The squad will discuss why there are more dogs on social media than cats and how to rectify this problem. “Cats are awesome,” said Trisha Walker, founder. “We feel they need more representation.”
(Anyone want to join my squad, incidentally? I’m greatly outnumbered by dog people at the office. Must be willing to stay off topic. Like so!)
To get back to my disgruntled caller, the problem with this release was that it was sent as a flier, which meant I had to put it into story form. It sounds silly to say I don’t have five minutes to construct a press release, but (here it comes again) when you’re a writing staff off three and a half, every minute is full. It also happened that I was coming back from vacation and another staff member was taking their own, so we were down to two and a half.
It’s kind of amazing we get anything out at all, to be honest.
One more tip: When in doubt about your PR, give us a call or pop us an email. We can help — we do this all the time!
■
Send your press release to Trisha Walker at twalker@hoodrivernews.com, or call 541-386-1234 ext. 107 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.