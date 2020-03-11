The Bicoastal Media Radio Auction presented by Chamness Auctions will return on March 14, offering over $200,000 in goods and services from some of the area’s most prominent and popular businesses at substantial savings.
Listeners can bid on items including appliances, home improvement, lodging, automotive service and accessories, vision and dental services, health and beauty, recreational sites, pet services, hobbies, musical instruments, ski gear and more.
“Instant auction” opportunities are also offered, to purchase gift certificates for area restaurants and stores.
Listen to bid beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing into the mid-afternoon on KIHR-AM 1340/98.3 FM, 105.5/96.9 FM KCGB, 93.5 FM KACI, Newsradio 1300/103.9 FM KACI, and on-line at Gorgeradio.com, with updates on our Gorge Radio Facebook page. Go to Gorgeradio.com for a complete listing of items available.
When you hear items you want to bid on, call 541-386-1511 or 1-888-786-1511.
For faster bidding, bidder numbers to present at the time of bid are available in advance by calling 541-296-2211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.