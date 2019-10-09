The Columbia Gorge Community College received a National Endowment for the Arts Big Read grant to distribute free copies of Luis Urrea’s “Into the Beautiful North,” and to provide related programming throughout the month of October.
The grant was received in partnership with the Hood River Library, the Wasco County Library District and many other local organizations, said a Hood River County Library press release.
The Hood River County Library will be distributing free books in English and Spanish while supplies last.
A total of 44 separate events are planned; see schedule below for the events co-sponsored by the Hood River County Library.
Upcoming events, Hood River
Immigration Counseling Services Present Immigration 101, Hood River Library, Friday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m.
Conozco Sus Derechos, Mid Valley Elementary School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.
Ballet Folklorico, Hood River County Library, Saturday, Oct. 19. Performance, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; workshop for teens 1-2 p.m.
Rumbo al hermoso norte discusión, Hood River Library, Thursday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m.
Nuestras barreras y experiencias/ Our Barriers and Experiences, Hood River Library, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m.
For a full schedule of Big Read events, visit www.wascocountylibrary.com/new-page-3; and for a list of Hood River County Library events, visit hoodriverlibrary.org/events.
