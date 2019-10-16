“Into the Beautiful North” is set in the U.S.-Mexican border region, is the featured book for “The Big Read” in Hood River and The Dalles.
Events are planned throughout October, made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Local partners include The Dalles-Wasco County and Hood River County library districts, Columbia Gorge Community College, Columbia Center for the Arts, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, The Next Door, Klindt’s Book Sellers, Immigration Counseling Services, Gorge Happiness Month and many others.
“Into the Beautiful North” describes the U.S.-Mexico border — the subject of controversy today — as a “dream-line destination and departure point, surrounded by desperation and expectations,” according to the book’s preface.
Here’s what’s happening with the Big Read in the Gorge through the month of October:
- Oct. 18 and 25: Hora de Cuentos (Bilingual Story Time) will be offered at the Parkdale Branch of the Hood River Library. Target audience: preschoolers and their families.
- Oct. 26: Hora de Cuentos (Spanish Story Time) will be offered at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Target audience: preschoolers and their families.
- Oct. 19: Portland Latino Network’s “Ballet Folklorico,” a Mexican folk dancing troupe, will perform at the Hood River Public Library and The Dalles Civic Center. All ages.
- Oct. 15: Synchronous panel on social issues uniquely affecting minorities (systemic racism, micro-aggressions, privilege, etc.); utilizing web conferencing technology; at CGCC’s college libraries in Hood River and The Dalles. Facilitated by CGCC’s Access & Diversity Committee.
- Oct. 1-31: Book readings and discussions for students led by four teachers at The Dalles High School. One group will read and discuss the novel in Spanish.
