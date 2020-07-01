Black Lives Matter community rallies are planned in Lyle and Hood River in the days leading up to Independence Day, culminating in an evening rally July 4 in The Dalles.
The Lyle rally is tomorrow, July 2, at 2 p.m. at the Lyle Community Center. The Hood River rally will be held on the lawn outside of the library at 5 p.m. on July 3, and The Dalles rally will be held at 8 p.m. on July 4 in front of The Dalles Post Office. Attendees are asked to bring glow sticks and other non-flame light devices to this night rally.
