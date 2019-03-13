The 2019 Blossom Fest Craft Show and Blossom Fest Quilt Show and Sale will be Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, located at 3020 Wy’east Road, near the community of Odell.
Over 120 vendors from around the Northwest will be on hand offering unique arts and crafts, garden art, rhododendrons, azaleas and other yard plants, handcrafted home furnishings and decorations, gourmet foods, wine tasting, jewelry, pottery, clothing, and more, said a press release.
Odell Garden Club will hold their annual plant sale Saturday. The Hood River Valley High School FFA organization will be there both days offering a variety of plants for sale from their greenhouse, and professional growers of shrubs and plants will be available for helpful gardening tips.
The Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers will be offering Hood River pears fresh from controlled atmosphere storage for sale. The Special Olympics organization will be there with a fundraiser to support their work, and the Hood River Art Club will have a gallery-style display of paintings and fine art.
Along with the Blossom Craft Show, the annual Blossom Fest Quilt Show and Sale will be taking place at the fairgrounds in the Floral Building. More than 100 handmade quilts will be on display, with many of for sale.
Admission and parking for both events are free.
