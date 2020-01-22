Lucy’s Informal Flowers and SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) supporter Jacquie Barone of Hood River is hosting a book event in Hood River as a fundraiser for SMART, a non-profit youth literacy program that operates in Hood River County schools and preschool facilities.
The Jan. 25 event, 3:30 p.m. at Lucy’s Informal Flowers, 311 Oak St., Hood River, features author Lindsy Hughes of Vancouver B.C., and her latest book, “The Common Wife,” about Hughes’ walk on the iconic trail in Spain known as Camino de Santiago. The walk came at a critical personal point for Hughes, who had earlier worked as a burlesque dancer in Vancouver, under the name Luna Blue. Amazon.com describes the book as “an irreverent memoir of one woman’s pilgrimage to the Ends of the Earth.”
Hughes will sell her books for $20 and give $10 to SMART, a program in which adult readers spend an hour each week reading with elementary students, and the kids take home two new books each month to keep. A donation jar will also be available.
The book signing will have an unusual extra: In the “spirit of burlesque,” according to Barone, Hughes will demonstrate burlesque techniques and invite attendees to put on beads, high heels and other accoutrements and try some dance moves. Part of the fun will also be choosing a burlesque name.
SMART of Hood River and Wasco counties has its annual fundraiser, Sip in the Gorge, planned for April 2 at 6 p.m. at Hood River Hotel.
