Brassicas and Beer, a monthly summer seminar series of casual and informative garden related presentations, will be offered by the Oregon State University Extension Central Gorge Master Gardener Association through the summer.
All events are free and will be held on the second Wednesday of the month, April through September at 6 p.m. at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River, where beverages will be available for purchase.
Next two Brassicas and Beer programs:
- July 10 — Arborist David Braun will speak about “Managing Risk and Health of Veteran Trees.” Bark Beetle and Woodborer damage will also be discussed. Learn how to identify and mitigate damage caused by these pests.
- Aug. 14 — Master Gardeners Sue Sanchez and Sue Stender will demonstrate ideas for “Water Wise Gardening.” Discover ways to keep your plants hydrated all summer while conserving water.
- Questions at each of these presentations are welcomed and encouraged.
- For more information, find them on Facebook: Central Gorge Master Gardeners – OSU.
