The space inside and the weather outside shone on the Holiday Hangover beer festival Saturday.
Organizers and attendees agreed that the new venue was a success for the Breweries in the Gorge fourth annual event.
The 11 BIG members kegged up interesting brews ranging from a rare steam-style ale to a Belgian dubbel to a sour made with carrotseed to an orange-chocolate stout.
Things got a bit crowded inside The Ruins at Wildwood Academy, so the general elbow (bending) room outside was clearly welcome. On an unseasonably balmy afternoon and evening, the fire pits were as much about creating gathering places as keeping warm.
“Attendance is up and the shuttles have been full,” said marketing manager Nicole Barnard. MountNbarreL of Hood River ran its van from Lot 1 to the venue.
“The beautiful part about this is it showcases what I would consider some of the greatest beers produced in our region,” said Steve White of Freebridge Brewery in The Dalles. “The diversity of the styles of breweries we have I think is really unmatched,” he said. “We live in such a great environment. It’s a good place to drink beer.”
Justin Leigh of Dwinnell Ales in Goldendale said, “It’s the one time of year we all get together and showcase our beers with each other. It’s nice for us to come together like this and work together and put on a great event for everyone.”
Food trucks outside the Wildwood entrance did a brisk business in sandwiches, pizza and other fare.
“Moving it from the Elks Lodge to Ruins has added a great dynamic,” White said.
The bands The Nightfarmers, Green Neck Daredevils and Hillstomp kept the tunes rolling from start to finish.
Freebridge celebrates
Freebridge celebrates its fourth anniversary on Feb. 1, 7-10 p.m. Freebridge is located at 710 E. Second in The Dalles; entry is free and the event is all-ages, and will feature live music and food and drink specials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.