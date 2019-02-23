Zwickelmania runs at five participating Gorge breweries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with tours, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the last tour going out at 3:30 p.m. at most locations.
An Oregon Collaboration IPA is the focus at participating breweries including Double Mountain, which hosted the brewing of the IPA last month.
Also participating in Zwickelmania, which is free, are Freebridge and Sedition breweries in The Dalles, Thunder Island in Cascade Locks, and pFriem Family Brewing in Hood River.
The 11th annual event draws its name from the special tap brewers use to sample beer from the barrel.
Zwickelmania visitors will enjoy samples of new beers via the zwickels. Tastes are offered in addition to food specials, small bite pairings, and tours.
Zwickelmania details at Oregoncraftbeer.org.
The Collaborative IPA will be on tap at Double Mountain for Zwickelmania only. Additionally, the collaboration will be sold in 500ml bottles — supplies are limited.
Collaborating brewers came to Double Mountain from Stormbreaker, Crux, Bent Shovel, Lucky Lab, Rock Bottom, and Wolf Tree.
Crosby Hop Farms, Saxco International, Country Malt Group, Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, Double Mountain, and Oregon Brewer’s Guild contributed to the creation of this collaboration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.