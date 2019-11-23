Aged beer paired with chocolate is just one appeal at the fourth annual Breweries in the Gorge (B.I.G) event, The B.I.G. Swig on Nov. 23.
Eight breweries will hold open houses, beer tastings and more from noon to 4 p.m.
The open houses reflect each individual brewery’s beer styles and approach to the craft beer culture in the Gorge.
Thunder Island in Cascade Locks will be providing tours of the brewery every 30 minutes with a brewer, food specials and will be tasting beers in the tanks.
Walking Man in Stevenson will provide a fireside chat to celebrate Big Swig event. Hang out with their brewers while sampling rare and unreleased beers in the brewery. Ask questions about the brewery, the process, and more with head brewer James Landers and lead brewer Tessa Longnecker.
Everybody’s Brewing in White Salmon provides brewery tours every hour on the hour from noon to 4 p.m., led by one of their brewers.
Double Mountain Brewery in Hood River will have tours at noon and at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Tours will include two samples of beer, one from a fermenter and one from a brite tank. Both samples will be paired with cheese and charcuterie. Guests will receive a complimentary pint glass and sticker.
Tours are 21 and over and limited to 15 people.
Pfriem Family Brewers will provide brewery tours on the hour, the first at noon and the last will start at 4 p.m. They will also be providing complimentary tastings of some of their favorite beverages and small bite pairings matching with the complimentary beers.
Full Sail will be offering tours with a beer and food pairing every half an hour from noon to 4 p.m.
The beer will be their 2017 Top Sail Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Porter paired with gourmet chocolate and artisanal cheese. Tour guests will also receive a complimentary pint glass and swag.
Ferment Brewing Co. in Hood River offers tours on the hour and will be serving beer samples and a small bite pairing to guests.
Ferment pale in bottles
Ferment released its award-winning Ferment Pale Ale in 500ml bottles Nov. 21, at a special Meet the Brewer event at Saraveza in Portland, featuring brewmaster Dan Peterson and head brewer Kasey McCullough.
Ferment Pale Ale won a gold medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival in the English-Style or International-Style Pale Ale category. This marks the first time the beer has been released in bottles; it will also be available on draft at the event.
Ferment Pale Ale is inspired by the brewing traditions of Burton-on-Trent at the turn of the 19th century. Heirloom malted barley and hop varieties come together with a specially sourced English ale yeast to produce a result that is crisp and refreshing, featuring a complex depth of character with notes of tea, marmalade, and a hint of rose.
At the Sarveza event, Fermenet also poured its L’Or de Noir French Farmhouse Ale, Stock Ale, Pils, and newly-released New Zealand IPA.
