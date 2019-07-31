Providence Brookside Manor will soon generate its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Pacific Power’s Blue Sky program participants. The money will support the installation of solar panels at Providence Brookside, a facility in Hood River providing memory care and assisted living services.
The award of $95,597 will cover 75 percent of the installation cost of the 53.9 kilowatt solar array project.
Providence Brookside joins more than 120 organizations across Pacific Power’s service area that, since 2006, have received awards for community-based renewable projects, including solar, wind, geothermal and other forms of renewable energy. This project is one of a dozen selected this year through a competitive-evaluation process.
“We are thankful to Pacific Power’s Blue Sky participants who made it possible,” said Jamie Hanshaw, Providence Senior Village manager. “This solar power project is an example of how we value stewardship of resources and how we can reduce our impact on the environment. By generating our own electricity, we’ll save on energy costs — and that means we can dedicate more of our budget to our core mission of caring for our residents.”
Blue Sky is an opt-in program that gives Pacific Power customers an option to match all or part of their energy use with renewable energy — reducing their carbon footprints and driving demand for new renewable energy in the West. Through the Blue Sky Block option, participants also support qualifying, renewable energy projects for community-serving organizations such as schools, community centers and arts organizations.
“For 20 years, the Blue Sky program has offered Pacific Power customers a simple and powerful way to live their values, reduce their carbon footprint and support renewable energy,” said Berit Kling, Blue Sky renewable energy program manager at Pacific Power. “Unlike most green power programs, Blue Sky goes beyond the purchase of renewable energy credits to help fund additional smaller energy projects for organizations in our communities. Through projects such as this, Blue Sky Block participants are powering a better future for local communities.”
Construction on Brookside’s project began this week. It is expected to begin generating power in the fourth quarter of 2019.
For more information, visit PacificPower.net/BlueSky.
