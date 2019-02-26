Buddy Bowl — now in its second year, and formerly called Bowl for Kids Sake — The Next Door, Inc.’s annual fundraiser for youth mentoring programs, takes place on March 2 at Orchard Lanes in Hood River.
Lane times are available at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Register online at bit.ly/2LTfnaV. Each participant is asked to set a fundraising goal of $100; the $20 registration fee applies towards that goal.
New this year: Register as a “phantom bowler” — fundraise for the event and receive the custom t-shirt, but skip the bowling.
During the event, Beneventi’s Pizza will serve pizza and sandwiches. Four bowling pins have been painted by high school artists, and the top fundraising team from each flight will take one home as a trophy.
For more information, contact Ziegler at 541-436-0304 orjustinez@nextdoorinc.org.
About Gorge Youth Mentoring
Gorge Youth Mentoring matches youth ages 6-21 with adult volunteers to support them in their interests and needs. Volunteer mentors are screened and interviewed by GYM staff before being paired with youth based on similarities and compatibility.
Once matched, program participants meet twice a month in a one-on-one setting for a minimum of one year, planning their own activities together.
