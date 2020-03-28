The Next Door’s annual Buddy Bowl fundraiser to benefit its Gorge Youth Mentoring (GYM) program had another successful year, raising over $25,000.
The event, held at Orchard Lanes Bowling Center on March 7, brought together 20 enthusiastic teams of varying skill levels for a day of bowling, prizes and wacky team photos.
“Fun and fundraising ruled the day, with the Rowdy Rollers team donning prom dresses, their high school letterman’s jackets, and pom poms. The team Board (Not Bored), comprised of a handful of The Next Door’s board of directors, earned top fundraiser honors, with nearly $1500 raised,” said a press release.
GYM, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge, has been a program of The Next Door for nearly 20 years. The program matches children, teens, and young adults ages 6-21 with volunteer adult mentors. Matches, paired based on common interests and compatible personalities, spend time together doing activities of their own choosing a couple times a month.
If you’re age 21 or older and would enjoy being a friend to a youth who needs a consistent and positive role model, apply to be a mentor. Visit nextdoorinc.org/gym, email gym@nextdoorinc.org, or call 541-386-6665 to learn more.
