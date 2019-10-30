At about 10 a.m. Friday morning, the entire staff of Curtis Homes LLC and volunteers with Columbia Gorge Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) began building a farm-style playhouse, which will be raffled off as part of a CASA fundraiser in early spring.
Around 1:30 p.m., workers were securing the roof to a mostly complete structure and getting ready to paint — white with black accents, and a red Dutch door.
“It’s great fundraiser for CASA,” said Director Susan Erickson, adding that the fundraiser’s goal is to get the playhouse into a home as soon as possible, tying to CASA’s goal as an organization. “Our advocacy really comes from that concept of getting kids home as quickly as possible,” she said. Visit gorgecasa.org for more information.
