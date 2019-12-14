Cascade Locks Elementary School PTO hosts Christmas Makerspace on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, located at 300 S.W. WaNaPa St.
Breakfast and lunch items will be for sale.
Gift wrapping, will be available. Find live music, local vendors and pictures with Santa will be available for $1.
The market is a fundraiser for the PTO.
Vendor booths
Vendor booths are available; reserve a space at CLChristmasmarketplace@gmail.com. The cost is $20 and tables and chairs are provided. Setup begins at 8 a.m.
