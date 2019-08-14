Summer time, and the living may be easy, but driving through some of the West’s most scenic routes isn’t easy at all — it’s congested! Thank goodness for drives like the 171-mile long Oregon Outback Scenic Byway, described on the Oregon Department of Transportation’s website as “Solitude awaits you on this adventure through Oregon’s remote, yet easily accessible high desert. Enjoy the play of light on the rocks and prairie, the smell of sagebrush, and the sounds of silence.”
To get there, drive a few miles south of LaPine, and remove yourself from the hustle and bustle of Highway 97 South. Head off on Oregon highway 31 (also known as the Oregon Outback Scenic Byway). As you travel, you’ll pass more birds than vehicles, gaze at beautiful, austere lakes and, if you time it right, experience what Paisley, Ore. is famous for — its annual Mosquito Festival. In Lakeview, advertised as the “Tallest Town in Oregon,” you leave Oregon 31 behind, heading south on US 395 and the solitude of eastern California.
We’ve done this drive many times, generally stopping for the night in Alturas, Calif. In years past, we could always count on visiting the Shoe Tree, a solitary cottonwood tree growing on the side of the California highway. Its branches were loaded with hundreds of pairs of dangling shoes, left by many passersby.
When I returned home that year after seeing the Shoe Tree for the first time, I decided I needed to know more about it, and wrote to the editor of the Modoc County Record. She mailed me a stack of clippings, each one filled with stories about the shoe tree. The image of that tree compelled me to write several of my own short stories. I speculated what would happen if a high heel fell in love with a work boot, and played with the idea of shoes with “souls.” So, it was a sad day in 1994 when we learned that vandals had cut down this roadside attraction, leaving only an empty stump, a few lonely shoes, and some stories waiting to be told.
A few weeks ago, while traveling through Alturas once again, I had the pleasure of picking up two more issues of the Modoc County Record. No stories about hanging shoes, but a veritable treasure trove of fascinating obituaries about the people who have populated this out-of-the way place.
Here’s an excerpt from the recent obituary for Preston Keith Minto, and man who did everything from work for the Peace Corps to teach real estate classes at a local college. The obituary’s author writes, “At Surprise Valley High School, he took a typing class. He took his typewriter on his horse to graze sheep. He would sit and type. If an animal strayed, he would shoot his .22 broad of the straying animal to scare it back to the flock, then continue his typing homework.”
In another issue of the paper, I read an obituary for Spencer Thomas, a resident of Adin. “Spencer was a life-long member of the Fur Takers of America. He worked construction during the summers and trapped during the winters to support his family, always having at least one of his kids with him … Spencer died with many projects left to do, as he was an admitted workaholic.”
One morning, as we drove home from our most recent road trip through the wide-open spaces of Oregon and California, my husband blurted out, “Look! A shoe tree!” He kindly turned the truck around so I could view the site up close. As we drew near, we noticed that the lone tree was covered in bras, not footwear. Were these gifts from women, like me, who had experienced breast cancer, or were they thrown onto a branch by a rowdy teenager on a hot date? I did notice one with a leopard print …Grrr.
I’ve always been an avid obituary reader, learning about the lives of strangers as often as reading about good friends who have passed. One can learn a lot by reading other people’s stories. When I read about the lives and passages of strangers, I tend to gravitate to those who have succumbed at the same age that I am now. Some would accuse me of being maudlin, but their stories remind me that life is finite, but rich with experiences.
Three years after my last bout with breast cancer, I handed over my female foundations to a local charity that gives them away to needy recipients. I probably should have kept one, just in case I someday spot a lonely tree on the side of the road, looking for a partner waiting to whisper its story.
A postscript: My father wisely wrote his own obituary years before he died. When I was given the task of updating the information before sending it to the local newspaper, I was so thankful for his wisdom. His obituary was full of what was important to him — professional achievements and personal tales.
