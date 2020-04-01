Nearly 20 years ago, my dear friend Mary Schlick, known throughout the Hood River Valley and beyond for her skills as a fibers artist, teacher and writer, asked me if I would like to share in the duties of writing a regular column for the Hood River News. For years, Mary had written weekly columns for this paper; her delightful pieces covered everything from stories of the Warm Springs Reservation to her quest in search of the best cinnamon roll in the country.
Initially, my monthly column centered on books and my job at Waucoma Bookstore, but soon, “Words Worth Reading” morphed into “Cascade Observations.” My editor, Kirby Neumann-Rea, allowed and encouraged me to write about anything that struck me as interesting or important. His only requirements — 800 to 1,000 words, to be published every second Tuesday of the month.
“Write about what you know” has been my subject matter. I’ve shared with readers the momentous — my breast cancer journey; dinner with Julia Child; and the mundane — cleaning the basement. In October 2001, I wrote “When the world stops making sense, start canning tomatoes. Or pick plums. Dehydrate pears. Pull up some beets. Rejoice in the cooperative effort of farmer and earth to bring us, year after year, the bounty of harvest ... The weekend after Sept. 11 I plucked pounds of gorgeous tomatoes from my husband’s vines, and used the alchemy of cooking to turn them into delicious tomato sauce ... Making the sauce seemed like an affirmation of life. Storing food away for the future implies that a future will exist.”
Kirby called me yesterday to share the heart wrenching news about the demise of the Hood River News. I had already been weeping buckets of tears about the pandemic. More tears fell after receiving his message. I called Kirby back to ask if I could write something for this final issue. As always, he was encouraging. Mary Schlick passed away on March 17 of this year; she was 94 years old. She was an extraordinary storyteller who not only wrote for many publications, but also published a memoir, for which she received many accolades. In March 2000, I wrote my first column about storytelling, and over time I’ve frequently returned to the subject of stories and the importance of sharing them with each other.
And now I grieve. There won’t be any more stories coming from Mary, or from the Hood River News. Thanks to all who have enjoyed my stories and responded to them with cards in the mail, telephone messages and chats in the grocery store. Today, we may have to stand 6-feet away from each other, but sharing stories can keep us close.
