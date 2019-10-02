My brother-in-law, Bill, is an explorer of all things American. He did exhaustive research on the American vice presidents, writing and publishing the book, “Veeps — Profiles in Insignificance,” which includes quirky facts and stories about our second-in-commanders, from Adams to Cheney. His house is decorated with all kinds of Americana, from his giant anthropomorphic ice cream cones to his stuffed porcupine. In a few months, he’ll be able to say he’s visited every state in the U.S. But whenever he plans a trip, or goes in search of other collectibles, he makes sure to make a stop at “Atlas Obscura” on the digital highway.
Atlas Obscura dubs itself as “The definitive guide to the world’s hidden wonders.” It you’re planning a trip, it’s a “must visit” before heading out. Recently, we took a 3,300-mile road trip to Nebraska and back. With guidance from this delightful website, we discovered some wonderful places we otherwise might have missed.
In Boise, Idaho, we visited the Basque Block, where we consumed not only wonderful Basque food but also tried to read Basque poetry embedded in the sidewalks. On a previous visit to Boise, we toured the Old Idaho State Penitentiary, glad to be merely visitors and not residents of that spooky place. Atlas Obscura agreed with our assessment — the prison was a great find. Atlas Obscura also recommends another Idaho stop; the Big Idaho Potato Hotel is a giant sculptural tuber you can rent out by the night. It may figure into our future plans.
Traveling on to Cheyenne, Wyo., we found several sites that Atlas Obscura hasn’t yet written up. The state capitol building has majestic, hand turned stair rails that lead visitors to the upper floors. We got an unofficial tour from a Wyoming native, who showed us where some of the balusters were installed upside down, the Amish craftsmen’s nod to the divinity. Only God makes something perfect, our guide informed us. After our tour, we headed to the old railway station, now The Accomplices Brewing Co., a pub where you select and tap your own size and flavor of beer.
Our next discovery was in North Platte, Neb., where we visited Buffalo Bill’s Ranch, built in 1887 and the sometime home of the famous entertainer. We purchased tickets from a young man dressed in period costume, who asked us to write our home state in the guest book. On seeing us write “Oregon,” he said, “Oh, I have a friend who lives in Oregon in the summer. He goes to a place called Hood River to windsurf.”
Who would have suspected we would find a connection to Gorge windsurfing in the middle of Nebraska?
We stopped for the night in Kearney, Neb., our hungry stomachs happy to see a Dairy Queen next to our motel. We yearned for a DQ burger and fries. We walked all around the building searching for the front door, only to discover this DQ only served ice cream, and did so with no indoor seating. Unfortunately, Atlas Obscura didn’t have any other dining suggestions. We “dined” on something forgettable inside our motel room.
The next day, our disappointing dinner was soon forgotten when we arrived in Hastings, Neb., and, thanks to Atlas Obscura, found the Kool-Aid Museum. Hastings is the birthplace of Kool-Aid, thanks to Edwin Perkins, a resident of Hastings and the inventor of the drink in 1927. I sang the Kool-Aid jingle under my breath as we passed by the inviting entrance and the smiling Kool-Aid man (“Kool-Aid, Kool-Aid, tastes great. Kool-Aid, Kool-Aid. Can’t wait!”)
Some might wonder why a woman who now puts yogurt and tofu in a fresh fruit smoothie would be so excited by a museum dedicated to a tooth rotting, fake fruit flavored beverage. (The drink was originally called Kool-Ade, but the “ade” suffix suggested that the beverage was made from real fruit, and the government insisted the name be changed. Today, lemon is the only totally natural flavor.) Why my excitement about this place? My dad worked as a Kool-Aid and Jell-O salesman for many years. As kids, my siblings and I spent hours stirring and dissolving sugar and a pouch of the drink powder into our official plastic Mr. Kool-Aid pitcher. We drank gallons of the stuff, and likely kept the local dentists employed with our consumption All the neighbor kids were envious of our Kool-Aid filled larder.
No Kool-Aid is served at the museum, but there are plenty of great items for sale in the gift shop. Uncharacteristic for me, I went on a buying spree, purchasing socks and earrings with Mr. Kool-Aid’s image, and buying the book “Kool-Aid, Discover the Dream.” Packages of Kool-Aid are less than a dollar, but the book set me back $25. Back home, I’m enjoying reading the story of Kool-Aid, and consider myself a bit of a savant when it comes to the drink. (For example: When the followers of Jim Jones died by mass suicide in the jungles of Guyana, they drank Flavor Aid laced with cyanide, not Kool-Aid. Therefore, saying, “He drank the Kool-Aid,” to imply someone has blindly joined a group or movement is an inaccurate statement.)
Our visit to Nebraska was filled with family — one of my husband’s cousins got married, and we were there with many of his relatives to witness the happy event. Alas, Atlas Obscura had no suggestions of places to visit near Wayne, where the wedding took place. Had we headed to Boys Town, Neb., we could have seen the world’s largest ball of stamps. Instead, we headed northwest, visiting the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. Memorials to both the U.S. soldiers and the native American warriors stand in silence overlooking the prairie.
My husband and I have always enjoyed road trips. In 1983, newly married, we traveled around the country for a month, sleeping in the back of our little pick-up truck, and cooking over a camp stove. On this trip, we opted for comfortable motel mattresses and microwavable dinners. One thing hasn’t changed — our curiosity about the places we passed along our journey. To that end, each day we compiled a list of questions about the places we’d seen. At night, we turned on our laptop computer and searched for answers to our questions. Here’s an example: “Is the Snake River named for its shape, or for some other reason?” The answer: The Shoshone gestured in the shape of an “S” when referring to the river, the gesture representing swimming salmon. The explorers misinterpreted the gesture and called the river “Snake.”
Back home from our journey, we continue to practice our daily question/answer routine. Thanks to the Internet our inquiries are usually answered. And thanks to Atlas Obscura, our curiosity will continue to be fed as we learn of new places to explore.
