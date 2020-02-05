Now there’s an easy and affordable way to travel from the Gorge to Portland and back — and other points of interest in between. As part of their expanded Columbia Gorge Express (CGE) InterCity service, CAT (Columbia Area Transit) is offering an annual GOrge Pass good for unlimited rides on fixed route services:
- Columbia Gorge Express (Portland, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River, The Dalles)
- Gorge-To-Mountain (Hood River, Odell, Parkdale, Mt. Hood Meadows)
- Upper Valley (Hood River, Odell, Parkdale)
- Hood River City Route
For a limited time, annual GOrge Passes are available at the introductory price of $30/pass for adults, and $15/pass for children 17 and under and Hood River Community ID holders. These prices are available from Feb. 4 to May 18. Starting May 19, GOrge Pass pricing may increase, according to a CAT press release.
A regular fare from Portland to the Gorge is $10 each way.
Employers may buy passes for their employees, and senior centers and senior organizations may purchase printed passes for their residents and customers. CAT is also offering companies and individuals the opportunity to purchase GOrge Passes for low-income Gorge residents and is working with the local organizations to facilitate this project. Those wishing to purchase and donate passes can visit rideCATbus.org/gorge-on-the-go, or call Amy Schlappi at 541-386-4202.
The GOrge Pass is valid on all fixed-route services CAT provides, including the CAT run Columbia Gorge Express service to Portland and the Gorge to Mountain that serves Mt. Hood Meadows.
CGE offers eight trips per day on weekdays and six trips per day on weekends (approximately every hour-and-a-half) between Hood River and Portland’s Gateway Transit Center. The upgraded CGE service includes stops in Cascade Locks, Multnomah Falls, and Troutdale.
From the Portland Gateway Transit Center riders can easily transfer to TriMet’s MAX Redline to connect to the Airport, the MAX Blueline to go to downtown Portland, Beaverton and Hillsboro, and the MAX Greenline to reach Clackamas Town Center.
On weekdays, the CGE service begins in Hood River at 5:40 a.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m.; and on weekends, service starts in Hood River at 7:10 a.m. and ends with a final trip from Portland to the Gorge leaving at 5:30 p.m. Four of the weekday trips and two weekend trips also serve The Dalles.
Online schedules are available for all routes at rideCATbus.org, and printed schedule are available at the CAT offices and at business locations throughout the Gorge.
For more information, visit rideCATbus.org/gorge-on-the-go or call 541-389-4202.
