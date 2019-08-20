A streets improvement project in east Hood River may cause parking challenges for downtown Hood River employees when Sherman Avenue closes temporarily between Second and Sixth streets.
Columbia Area Transit (CAT) is offering a solution to mitigate parking challenges with free service on the Hood River City Bus route for two weeks during the construction period.
The city bus will run for free while parking is restricted on Sherman Avenue: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Aug. 30.
Employees and residents who utilize Sherman Avenue parking can park on nearby streets and catch CAT’s Hood River City bus at a formal stop or flag it down along the route which runs from the Heights to the Port via downtown, said a joint press release from CAT and the City of Hood River.
Those using the service can get off the bus at downtown stops, which include Fourth and State or Fourth and Columbia streets. For CAT’s complete route and schedule, visit ridecatbus.org/hood-river.
“CAT is excited to be working in partnership with the city (of Hood River) to mitigate the impacts of this needed project for city residents and employees,” said Patricia Fink, director of Hood River County Transportation District.
“The city appreciates CAT’s thoughtfulness in helping the city with a solution for employee-related parking along Sherman during the construction,” said City Public Works Operations Manager Andrew Jackson. “The streets improvement project is based on numerous moving parts, particularly the availability of contractors and materials. We are doing everything in our power to make the best of the situation, and hope the public appreciates improved streets in this area for many years to come.”
For more information and updates about the East Hood River Streets Reconditioning project, visit cityofhoodriver.com or call the City of Hood River Public Works department at 541-387-5207. For questions about Columbia Area Transit service, call 541-386-4202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.