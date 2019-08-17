Columbia Area Transit (CAT) has scheduled three public meetings to inform the public of their expanded services and to gather input from residents and businesses. Through funding from an Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant, CAT will begin providing the Columbia Gorge Express service.
In combination with other funding, CAT will be offering services on the CGE from The Dalles to Portland seven days a week. The expanded service will make stops in Hood River, Cascade Locks, and Multnomah Falls before its final stop in Portland’s Gateway Transit Center.
CAT encourages the public to attend these meetings and offer input about the proposed stops and service levels along the route.
For more information, visit rideCATbus.org or call 541-386-4202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.