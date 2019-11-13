Beginning Nov. 4, CAT (Columbia Area Transit) is offering an expanded Columbia Gorge Express (CGE) InterCity Service, with eight trips per day on weekdays and six trips per day on weekends (approximately every 60-90 minutes) between Hood River and Portland’s Gateway Transit Center.
The upgraded CGE service includes stops in Cascade Locks, Multnomah Falls and Troutdale.
From the Portland Gateway Transit Center, riders can transfer to TriMet’s MAX Redline to connect to the Airport, the MAX Blueline to go to downtown Portland, Beaverton and Hillsboro, and the MAX Greenline to reach Clackamas Town Center.
The new services bring one change of note: CAT buses will no longer stop at Portland’s Lloyd District; however, riders coming from the Lloyd District can catch the Blue or Redline TriMet Max Trains from Lloyd District to the Gateway Transit Center and board CAT there.
On weekdays, the CGE service begins in Hood River at 5:40 a.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m., and on weekends service starts in Hood River at 7:10 a.m. and ends with a final trip from Portland to the Gorge leaving at 5:30 p.m. Four of the weekday trips and two weekend trips also serve The Dalles.
Locally, expanded evening services are also now available on the local Hood River City Route, which will run every 45 minutes from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The increased service is designed to allow retail employees to get to and from work using the bus as well as to help local community members take public transit to enjoy evening activities in the Hood River area.
“These expanded services are a response to requests from the community for increased transit options,” said Patty Fink, executive director of CAT. “We’re excited to offer more ways for community members to move around the local area and to travel to and from the Gorge to Portland.”
New printed schedules are available at the CAT offices and at business locations throughout the Gorge, and downloadable schedules can be found at rideCATbus.org. For more information, visit rideCATbus.org or call 541-389-4202.
