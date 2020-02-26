Local students have new options for getting around, for free.
Partnering with the School District, Hood River County Transportation District (Columbia Area Transit, or CAT) has allocated funds for the Free Pass Program to Hood River County Public School District Middle and High School students who have a valid Hood River County School ID. Last, year, the Oregon Legislature enacted the Keep Oregon Moving Act (House Bill 2017 (HB 2017). The bill included a small employee payroll tax dedicated to funding the expansion of public transportation services.
One percent of all Oregon Moving Acts funds allocated to transit agencies must be spent on addressing the needs of young people, explained CAT director Patty Fink.
In addition to the pass program, CAT has added these stops to help meet student needs in getting to school and after-school programs:
- Wy’east Middle School at 3:35 p.m. for after-school activities in Hood River.
- Rockford Grange, Barrett and Markham roads: Picks up at 8 a.m. from the Grange and at 3:30 p.m. from May Street School.
Fink said the School District is working with middle school and high school administrators to ensure that all parents are aware of the program and know each student is eligible for a free pass. For details call CAT at 541-389-4202.
