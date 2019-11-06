Changes are in store for the Columbia Gorge Express.
Starting on Monday, Nov. 4, Columbia Area Transit (CAT) will become the provider of Columbia Gorge Express service between Portland, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks and Hood River.
Under CAT operations, Columbia Gorge Express riders will benefit from the following improvements:
- Increased service frequency between Portland, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks and Hood River (up to eight round trips daily)
- Additional connections to The Dalles, better synchronization with CAT’s local routes and improved coordination with other regional transit providers the Gorge
- More streamlined information on schedules, stops and customer service
- Starting on Nov. 4, Columbia Gorge Express tickets must be purchased from CAT. Download the Hopthru app on your smartphone to purchase tickets electronically (recommended, as it speeds up boarding).
- Riders can also purchase tickets upon boarding a Columbia Gorge Express bus.
- Drivers do not carry change, so be prepared to pay the exact amount. Cash is the only in-person payment option; electronic payments are not accepted.
- Have unused tickets for the Columbia Gorge Express? You have the rest of the year to use your ticket. CAT will accept unredeemed tickets purchased through the current system through Dec. 31.
As the Transportation District for Hood River County, CAT has served the region since 1993 and currently operates routes connecting Hood River, The Dalles, Cascade Locks and the upper valley (Highway 35).
CAT has also provided weekday commuter bus service between Portland and Hood River since June 2018.
Riders with questions about CAT’s Columbia Gorge Express service or other routes can contact CAT by email at info@ridecatbus.org or by phone at 541-386-4202.
