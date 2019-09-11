CAT (Columbia Area Transit) will be increasing in local and regional services this fall and winter and, to help familiarize the public with their new look and services, CAT will be hosting information kiosks at the events through September and into October (see sidebar for details.) At these events, CAT will be offering prizes, new brochures, information on how and when to ride the bus, and at some events visitors will see CAT’s newly painted buses.
CAT currently offers public transportation to and from Hood River, The Dalles, Parkdale, Cascade Locks, and even commuter trips to Portland and back. Later this year, CAT will take over the Columbia Gorge Express from ODOT and offer an increased number of buses from The Dalles to Portland with stops in Hood River and Cascade Locks.
“Over the last several years, CAT has been hard at work revitalizing their services and reimagining their routes to better serve more of the Gorge community,” said a press release. “In order to boost the fresh efforts — and in partnership with Blue Collar Agency — CAT is proud to unveil a new identity that makes CAT buses more noticeable, emphasizes its friendliness, and better mirrors the lively, diverse community it serves.”
In conjunction with their new look, CAT has also launched a new website — rideCATbus.org — to simplify navigability and make it easy to learn about CAT’s affordable services, said a press release.
