Columbia Center for the Arts has created a new monthly music program featuring local and visiting musicians.
After-Hours Music Series will be a monthly event offering a wide range of musical styles and formats, said a CCA press release.
“Celebrate your after-work/early evening transition listening to live music while sipping on wine, beer, cider and spirits, all in the intimate setting of CCA’s theater,” said the press release.
The goal of the series is to reach a broad audience of music lovers of all ages.
“As a community arts center, our goal is to be responsive to the needs of our community — you are our welcome audience!” said the press release.
The premier event of this series will be on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. CCA will welcome Hood River native Maddie McLean home from Boston for the holidays. McLean will be joined by Tim Mayer on piano to perform a program of pop and jazz covers.
“Tim Mayer is a well-loved local musician who plays many local venues, both solo and with various groups,” said the press release.
CCA’s After-Hours Music Series will continue through May. All are invited to unwind with fellow music-lovers on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A suggested $10 donation is encouraged.
