Arts, crafts, toys, jewelry, and more will be on display and available for purchase at the Columbia Arts Center’s Holiday Show & Sale, Nov. 29 to Dec. 24.
On sale are ornaments, jewelry, scarves, paintings, pottery, cards, fiber works such as table runners and wall hangings, glassware, and more.
This year, CCA is offering a holiday special of a “Gift” Donation. If you donate $50 to CCA in the name of a friend or loved one, you will receive a one-of-a-kind silver wire ornament cradling a small glass heart created by Jinx Griswold. It will be wrapped in a box with a donation message ready to hand to you’re chosen recipient.
Other gifting options include CCA Gift Certificates (that can be used towards art, theatre tickets, and art class registration fees).
The Columbia Arts Center will be open on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, until 3 p.m.
