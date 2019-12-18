The Columbia Gorge STEM Hub has announced the recipients of the 2019-20 STEM Educator Microgrants. These ideas for innovation in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) were selected by a committee from a competitive pool, said a press release. Winning proposals demonstrated a focus on equity, expanding STEM opportunities, cost effectiveness, and potential for lasting impact.
- Math and Science Tools for Early Learning — Margaret Takagi, Condon Child Care
- Digital Literacy, Coding, and Math with OSMO — Tess Welk, Dry Hollow Elementary
- K-2 Little Engineers Building Club — Kate Cannon, Mosier Community School
- LEGO WeDo for STEM-Based Learning — Won Kim, Kristi Meyers and Gus Hedberg, Parkdale Elementary School
- 3D Printer for May Street Elementary — Tom Dalbey and Kate Getchis, May Street Elementary School
- K-5 Coding Skills with Ozobot Evos — Pam Turley and Debi Gallagher, May Street Elementary School and Westside Elementary School
- Thermal Powered Spinning Luminaries — Erika Doring, Mill A School District
- Drone Engineering Lesson Start-up Supplies — David Scharfenberg and Patrick Getchis, Hood River Middle School and Wy’east Middle School
- Vernier Science Lab Equipment — Kelly Cunningham, Klickitat School District
- Vinyl CNC Design and Cutting Tools — Del Medenbach, Lyle School District
- 3D Printer for Sherman County — Tyler Dearborn, Sherman County School
- Surgical Robots Integrative Lesson — Jenny Collins and Nancy Wilson, Dufur School
Each year, teachers work with very limited classroom budgets to ensure students have the supplies and tools necessary to learn, said a press release. Many of the projects awarded this year, even ones requesting as little as a few hundred dollars, would not happen without these microgrants. The STEM Hub received a record-breaking number of applications this year but was only able to fund 44 percent of requests.
New this year, thanks to the STEM Hub’s partnership with Gorge Technology Alliance and GTA member companies, such as Trillium Engineering, the STEM Hub Microgrant application was open to teachers in Klickitat and Skamania county in addition to the STEM Hub’s five-county service area in Oregon (Gilliam, Hood River, Sherman, Wasco and Wheeler), said the press release.
Projects awarded this year had a strong focus on hands-on learning and collaboration. For example, several teachers submitted applications as a team, intending to implement hands-on lessons in multiple classrooms, across grade levels, and even in collaboration with neighboring schools.
Additionally, some projects focused on building skills with technology students may use in their future careers. Sherman County teacher Tyler Dearborn, who was awarded a STEM Hub Microgrant to help purchase a 3D printer, writes, “The technology also grants access to a tool that is used across many manufacturing and engineering industries, widening our students’ exposure to country-wide industries.”
Several of the projects this year were awarded to schools in our more remote communities. Margaret Takagi of Condon Child Care writes, “For many of our young students, our ability to bring STEM tools and opportunities here will be the only way for them to explore this knowledge.”
Find out more by visiting www.gorgeSTEM.org.
