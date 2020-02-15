The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Membership Awards Dinner on Feb. 8 at the Columbia Gorge Hotel. The award winners presented by the Chamber are nominated and voted by the chamber membership.
The Business of the Year award went to Ace Hood River Supply, represented by their President and CEO, Pat McAllister.
Other awards were “Customer Service of the Year” a tie, going to Hood River Hobbies and Hood River Adopt a Dog.
“New Business of the Year” was awarded to Hood River Music.
“It was a wonderful evening, celebrating and recognizing the outstanding businesses and people of Hood River,” said Kate Schroeder, executive director of the Hood River County Chamber. “We truly appreciate each and every Member of the chamber, and we were excited to announce the businesses that truly stood out in our community in 2019.”
The chamber “Ambassador of the Year” was awarded to Linda Brown of NW Graphic Works and the “Don Benton Outstanding Community Service Award” went to Dillon Borton of Key Bank.
Outgoing chamber board members were also commended, including Susan Frost of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Edwina King of Stamboom Farms, and Janet Davis of Our Children’s Place.
The chamber also recognized the 2020 Board of Directors, which includes Grant Polson, Westcliff Lodge; Board Chair Dillon Borton, Key Bank; Past Chair Corina Farrar, Naked Winery; Vice Chair Steve Seymour, Samuels Yoelin Kantor law; treasurer Michael Barthmus, Chemistry Jewelry; Linda Brown, NW Graphic Works; Jeremy Duncan, Hood River Hotel & Visit Hood River chair; Craig Bowder, Key Bank; Shaun Kruger, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital; and Don Loop, Stave & Stone Winery and Hood River Lavender.
