Next month at Columbia Center for the Arts, the Children’s Theater program presents the classic tale “Charlotte’s Web.” Directed by Jennifer Harty, a multi-generational cast of actors will perform for audiences of all ages.
Dates are March 13-15 and March 20-22. The E.B. White story is adapted by Joseph Robinette.
According to a press release, Charlotte’s Web is a story of friendship featuring Wilbur, Fern, Templeton, the Zuckerman and Arable families, and the extraordinary spider Charlotte, who is a good friend to Wilbur and creates a special miracle that just might save Wilbur’s life.
General admission is $13, students and seniors $8. Purchase tickets at the CCA Gallery and Waucoma Bookstore or go to the CCA website, columbiaarts.
