Friday and Saturday bring delivery days for Hood River Christmas Project recipients. This culiminates months of work by volunteers in planning the annual effort to spread some cheer at the holidays to families and seniors in need.
Also on Saturday, in an annual lodge tradition, the Hood River Elks gather to put together food and gift baskets for local 35 families, with packing starting at 9 a.m.
Last year, approximately 408 local families (1,645 total individuals, including 808 children) received Christmas Project benefits. Registrations for the 2019 Hood River County Christmas Project concluded Dec. 7.
If you are interested in volunteering, visit hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com. The Hood River County Fairgrounds has again offered its facilities for food/toy packing and distribution of the Christmas baskets to the families. Dates are Dec. 20-21, and Dec. 21 in Cascade Locks.
Christmas Project is a volunteer driven program. Coordinated by a volunteer board, approximately 300 local volunteers assist each year to make the program work. Volunteers help to register clients, organize canned food drives, sponsor families, pack toy bags and food boxes, deliver boxes to seniors and people with disabilities, and distribute the boxes to families on their scheduled pick up dates.
Anyone may help year-round by donating to the Hood River County Christmas Project by chcek at PO Box 872, Hood River, OR 97031. Credit card donations can be made at hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com. All donations are tax-deductible (501c3 organization)
