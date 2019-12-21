Hood River Christmas Project numbers went from 408 families last year to 482 this year, coordinator Bruce Holmstrom said on the eve of the Dec. 20-21 distribution days at Hood River County Fairgrounds.
“We reached out more this year by trying new places to register our families and we show more compassion when we met with them,” Holmson said. “A big change this year is that we brought back our ‘spicy’ food menu in addition to our old standby ‘basic,” he said. Sixty percent of the 2019 families picked the “spicy” food box, which Holmson said the program had in the 1990s before moving to one food menu around the early 2000s.
“The Mercado Guadelajara on the Heights helped us out and families that selected the spicy menu will receive a food gift card from Mercado. Speaking of gift cards, each family will receive a $50 gift card this year, up from $40 last year,” Holmson said. “We live in a wonderful community with awesome support!”
Anyone wishing to volunteer can go to the hoodriverchristmasproject.com website and click on “volunteer” and check out activities each day and if there are any time slots open.
“We try to manage it that way, but people can always stop by and check in with us, because there is usually work to be done,” Holmson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.