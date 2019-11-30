Hood River Christmas Project has registered 300 families and still has two registration events: Dec. 6 at Hood River Department of Human Services, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Dec. 7 at Hood River FISH headquarters, Tucker Road, 3-5 p.m. Packing food and toy baskets happens Dec. 16-20 at County Fairgrounds; distribution will be Dec. 20-21.
The program runs with the help of 300-plus volunteer. To volunteer, visit www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com. Donations may be made at the above website as well as sent to The Hood River County Christmas Project, PO Box 872, Hood River, OR 97031.
Washington Federal gives to program
Washington Federal Bank presented Bruce Holmson, Hood River County Christmas Project, with a recent donation of $1,500. “For several years now, the Washington Federal Foundation grant has helped purchase food items and food gift cards to families in need,” said Tonia Carter, branch manager. “We are proud to have again the opportunity to help support our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.