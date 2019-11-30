A2 food donation, horizon.jpg

Horizon Christian School students (from left) Henry Choi, Noah Vergori, Josiah Sohal, Sarah Winters and Augustine Decker unload 552 pounds of food Monday for FISH. The food was gathered during a two-week fundraiser at the school, as part of a competition between elementary and secondary students. The school’s service learning group class spearheaded the secondary school portion of the food drive.

Hood River Christmas Project has registered 300 families and still has two registration events: Dec. 6 at Hood River Department of Human Services, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Dec. 7 at Hood River FISH headquarters, Tucker Road, 3-5 p.m. Packing food and toy baskets happens Dec. 16-20 at County Fairgrounds; distribution will be Dec. 20-21.

 The program runs with the help of 300-plus volunteer. To volunteer, visit www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com. Donations may be made at the above website as well as sent to The Hood River County Christmas Project, PO Box 872, Hood River, OR 97031.

Washington Federal Bank presented Bruce Holmson, Hood River County Christmas Project, with a recent donation of $1,500. “For several years now, the Washington Federal Foundation grant has helped purchase food items and food gift cards to families in need,” said Tonia Carter, branch manager. “We are proud to have again the opportunity to help support our community.”

